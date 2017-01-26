Arrival Heads Back to Theaters After 8 Oscar Nominations

Hot on the heels of receiving a whopping eight nominations for the 89th Academy Awards, Denis Villeneuve‘s critically acclaimed science fiction drama Arrival is heading back to theaters this Friday.

The film nabbed Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Writing from an Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Sound Editing.

It did not, however, get a nomination for Best Actress despite what you may have heard.

This celebratory re-release will include eight minutes of extra footage that will include a behind-the-scenes feature and bonus footage from director Villeneuve that can only be seen in theaters.

When mysterious spacecrafts touch down across the globe, an elite team – led by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) – is brought together to investigate.As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity.

Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner star in the film, alongside Forest Whitaker, Mark O’Brien, and Michael Stuhlbarg. Arrival is based on the story, “Story of Your Life” written by Ted Chiang, with a screenplay by Eric Heisserer.

