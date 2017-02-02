Arnold Schwarzenegger Obliterates Donald Trump With Response To Celebrity Apprentice Ratings Comment

Arnold Schwarzenegger absolutely obliterated Donald Trump in response to the President’s jab about his Celebrity Apprentice ratings.

While at the National Prayer breakfast on Thursday morning, Donald Trump took the opportunity to address the lackluster ratings that Arnold Schwarzenegger has seen during his turn hosting the NBC reality competition series.

“The ratings are right down the tubes,” the billionaire real estate mogul said. “It’s been a total disaster…I want to just pray for Arnold if we can.”

After the news broke regarding Donald Trump’s comments, Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke out and totally blasted the President.

A spokesperson for Arnold Schwarzenegger gave this response to ABC News: “Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history for an incoming President, by taking his job seriously and working inclusively.”

Schwarzenegger spokesman in response to Pres. Trump: “Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings.” pic.twitter.com/6jQrgZLm8g — ABC News (@ABC) February 2, 2017

After the statement was released, Arnold took to Twitter to make Donald Trump an offer.

“Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV since you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job and people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

In only a matter of hours, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s video racked up more than 9k retweets and 15k likes.

This isn’t the first time that Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger have butted heads over the Celebrity Apprentice ratings. After the debut of the new series with Arnold at the helm, Trump blasted him on Twitter.

During their first squabble, Schwarzenegger took the high road and didn’t get involved in throwing shade. Looks like that line of thinking has been terminated.

What are your thoughts about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s response to Donald Trump about the Celebrity Apprentice comments?

[H/T ABC News, Twitter: Arnold Schwarzenegger]