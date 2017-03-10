Ariel Winter Shows Off Legs And Curves In Sporty Black Outfit

The Modern Family star took to social media to show off her banging body.

The 19-year-old actress wore a black crop top that hung off her shoulders showing her mid-section and she paired it with matching black short-shorts. She accessorized the look with white sneakers and a black bag.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first photo she only captioned only the spider emoji but the second picture she shared a message for International Women’s Day. Winter captioned the pic:

“Today, I salute bold women across the world and join Tinder’s effort to empower women to make a difference on #IWD2017! Choose your favorite women’s cause today at https://tinde.rs/2mNhtPU and then tweet @Tinder with #FundHerCause – Tinder will give you $100 to donate at https://tinde.rs/2mNhtPU. Planned Parenthood and its mission matters to me, and I’m headed to Twitter to ask @Tinder to #FundHerCause! #partner.”

🕷 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

Recently, the actress opened up about struggling with self confidence. She talked about learning to love herself and blocking out other people’s opinion of her.

She said: “Well, I struggled for many years with my own confidence with myself. It was a really long journey to find that confidence, and I think it’s really important because there are tons of young girls, young boys, people that are older than me, that don’t really have a lot of people to look up to that are outspoken about things like that.”

More News:

[H/T Instagram, arielwinter]