Ariel Winter Shares Kiss With Girlfriend Jessie Berg In New Steamy Video

When you’re such good friends with someone that you refer to one another as “wifey,” you can presume there’s a level of intimacy there that is much stronger than casual friendships. Ariel Winter shared a video on Instagram that showed just how affectionate she can be with her “wifey” as she locked lips with gal pal Jessie Berg.

Bae and friends 🎈@jessiebergg @rylandlynch A video posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 10, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

The smooch took place at Blind Dragon karaoke, following a party that the two friends attended that was thrown by McDonald’s to celebrate not one, but two new sizes of Big Mac. We can only hope that the two friends were able to stop and brush their teeth in between the events and the kiss, as the last thing you want to taste when kissing someone is onions and Special Sauce.

Not seen in the video is Winter’s boyfriend Levi Meaden, who possibly had too much McDonald’s and had to skip the photo booth, but we can imagine he’s okay with his girlfriend’s affection towards her friend.

Winter captioned the photo “Bae and friends,” with “bae” often being a term millenials use to convey their devotion towards a significant other. We don’t think this means Winter will be leaving her boyfriends anytime soon, as it’s possible you can have more than one “bae” in “bae” culture.

Do you think Winter’s boyfriend could be risking losing his girlfriend to Jessie Berd or was it purely a friend smooch? Let us know in the comments!

