Ariel Winter Shares Scorching Make Out Photo Under Fireworks

The budding romance seems to be heating up between Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Wednesday to unleash a video that shows her making out with her 29-year-old beau.

The brunette beauty captioned the clip: “Farewell [China]! Xx PB&C.”

The brief video shows the 19-year-old actress laying a smooch on Levi Meaden while fireworks blast off in the background behind them. Ariel was sporting a light-colored, floor length gown with her long locks hoisted into a high ponytail.

Ariel Winter’s adoring fans went totally bonkers for the steamy video as it was viewed more than 343k times and tossed out over 72k likes. She even received a massive amount of love from her Chinese fans who were begging her to come back soon.

Later on Wednesday, Winter clearly wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Qingdao, Shandong just yet as she decided to share another picture, which was a group shot that included Levi and several friends. Ariel was photographed wearing a cleavage-baring crop top that gave a glimpse at her midriff, and a pair of skintight black bottoms. Levi was also in the snap and looking sharp in a dark crew neck top and gray pants.

Ariel captioned the picture: “surrounded by the most badass cadets.”

It’s clear to see from Ariel Winter‘s recent Instagram snaps is that she isn’t afraid to show off a little skin. While she seems totally comfortable in her body now, Winter spoke out earlier this year about how she developed her confidence.

“I struggled for many years with my own confidence with myself,” Winter said. “It was a really long journey to find that confidence, and I think it’s really important because there are tons of young girls, young boys, people that are older than me, that don’t really have a lot of people to look up to that are outspoken about things like that.”

