Ariel Winter Celebrates 4-Month-Anniversary With Levi Meaden In China And In Bed

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden are celebrating 4-months of being together while diving into Chinese culture in Qingdao, China.

29-year-old Levi Meaden is abroad while filming Pacific Rim: Uprising and his Modern Family star girlfriend made the voyage to see him to ring in the special occasion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Sunday, 19-year-old Ariel Winter took to Snapchat to share a pic that while on their “4 month date.” The image showed Levi smiling for the camera while seated at a restaurant across from Ariel.

Later in the day, Ariel Winter Snapchatted a selfie that showed her lying in bed while wearing a comfy top that featured a plunging neckline that gave a peek at her ample cleavage.

“Lazy Sunday in bed with babe,” she captioned the pic.

Ariel Winter frequently takes to social media to share pictures of her and Levi. Earlier in the day during her China trip, Winter posted a photo that showed the two of them at a market in Qingdao.

The black-haired beauty posted the photo with emojis that communicated that the lovebirds are four months in and are looking forward to spending many more months together in the future.

1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣4️⃣🔛✔️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

It’s clear to see from the photos that Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden look totally happy together. Another reason why Ariel is all smiles lately is because she has been working extremely hard to tune out the haters and body-shamers on social media. Last Tuesday, Ariel guest starred on Tuesday’s special episode of The View, which taped at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. She spoke out about body confidence with the hosts and explained how she has grown to become much more comfortable in her own skin.

“Well, I struggled for many years with my own confidence with myself,” Winter said. “It was a really long journey to find that confidence, and I think it’s really important because there are tons of young girls, young boys, people that are older than me, that don’t really have a lot of people to look up to that are outspoken about things like that.”

“And I thought, you know, I went through so much at a young age, I was criticized for everything — the way I looked, the way I dressed, what I said,” she said. “And I thought for a while that if I changed the way I was that people would accept me. I tried, and they still didn’t.”

Read more of what Ariel Winter had to say here.

To keep up with Ariel Winter, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden make a cute couple?

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]