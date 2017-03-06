Ariel Winter Reveals Daisy Dukes Heavy Metal Pic That Is All Belly Button

Modern Family star Ariel Winter had donned some sexy looks, but you’ve never seen her like this before.

Winter took to Instagram to share a pic from the set of her most recent film Dog Years, and her look for the movie is heavy metal from top to bottom.

The 19-year-old actress rocks, literally, a cut off black t-shirt that shows of her entire midriff, and a pair of daisy duke shorts that would make even Daisy herself blush. Complete with some faux tattoos and piercings, and deep-red hair, Winter looks like she stepped right out of a heavy metal music video.

Dog Years…#Tribeca2017…OH MY GODDDD😍 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 5, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

Winter is celebrating that the film, Dog Years, within which she co-stars alongside legendary actor Burt Reynolds, was picked up by the world-famous Tribeca Film Festival. In another post she said, “BURT WE DID IT!!!!! I’m beyond excited and proud to announce that my film Dog Years will be premiering at the 2017 @Tribeca Film Festival! I can’t wait for you to see it at #Tribeca2017. “

