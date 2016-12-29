Ariana Grande Recalls Story Of Horrible Sexual Objectification On Twitter

Interactions between fans and celebrities should only ever be positive ones, where someone can show their appreciation to someone they admire. Ariana Grande recently took to Twitter to express how poorly an interaction went with a fan who was incredibly misguided in how he chose to compliment the actress.

According to her Twitter post, she went out for dinner with her boyfriend Mac Miller, a famous musician, and how when they were leaving, a young fan came running up to them to show his appreciation. Her message described, “I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said ‘ariana is sexy as hell man i see you, i see you hitting that!!!’”

Based on her description of the encounter, it sounds like, in the moment, she chose not to speak out, but couldn’t keep quiet about being objectified by a complete stranger. Grande wrote, “I felt sick and objectified.”

Tragically, Grande revealed that this type of objectification happens regularly not only to her, but women everywhere. “Things like [this] happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy,” she confessed. “I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”

Grande used this experience not just to try to attack one fan, but to speak to our culture as a whole, writing, “It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable enough using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease.” She went on, “We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don’t, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes. We are queens.”

The musician mostly received praise for using her public platform to speak out about such important issues, but she also engaged with one user who called her a hypocrite, claiming that her music is what objectifies her.

@xxTirzaJessxx by the way i am not fighting w you. it’s an important conversation & i’ll be as loud as i need to be til people understand. ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

Hopefully Grande’s recounting of the experience encourages other women, no matter how public their lives may be, to feel more comfortable exposing sexism and objectification when it presents itself. Also, hopefully this confession from Grande will make male fans think twice before assuming they’re entitled to express their opinions in this way, as if women are merely objects to be coveted.

