New Severe Details Have Surfaced About Antonio Banderas’ Heart Attack

Antonio Banderas had a heart attack earlier this year that occurred while he was working out. It required surgery that left three stents in his arteries, according to TMZ.

The actor made the announcement over the weekend while speaking to Spanish media in Malaga, Spain. He said that he suffered the attack on Jan. 26. He also said he’s doing better now and that “it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage.”

The 56-year-old actor visited a Swiss clinic for the procedure and added that “it hasn’t been as dramatic as some have written.”

Earlier when the health scare happened, a rep for Antonio Banderas gave this report to People magazine: “We can confirm that last Thursday Antonio was admitted to hospital after having experienced chest pain while exercising. However, Antonio was released that same day after doctors performed a check-up which confirmed his good health.”

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Banderas’ rep said that the incident was not a “major health scare.”

Either way you turn it, three stents is a big deal and definitely not something to mess around with one bit.

