Antonio Banderas Has Been Hospitalized For Chest Pains

Antonio Banderas has been hospitalized after suffering from “agonizing” chest pains. Earlier this month, the 56-year-old actor was rushed to an emergency room at the St. Peter’s Hospital in Surrey, a town outside of London.

A rep for Antonio Banderas gave this report to People magazine: “We can confirm that last Thursday Antonio was admitted to hospital after having experienced chest pain while exercising. However, Antonio was released that same day after doctors performed a check-up which confirmed his good health.”

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Banderas’ rep said that the incident was not a “major health scare.”

Since the frightening episode, the Once Upon A Time in Mexico star has taken to social media to show that he is alive and well.

He posted a selfie with his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel. Banderas shared the photo with a caption in Spanish that reads: “Enjoying nature after a little fright. Enjoying nature after a startle. Kisses.”

Banderas first moved to Surrey, Britain back in 2015.

“This house gives me the simplicity and freedom I need in my lifeat the moment,” he said while talking with the Sunday Times. “I find Surrey magical. I am not a party person anymore so I have the space and peace to write and really get inside my own head. I’m working on several scripts.”

While spending time at his $3 million mansion, The Mask of Zorro star said, “I go cycling in the woods and everyone in Cobham, Weybridge and Esher is incredibly friendly. Above all, I am surrounded by nature. I love watching the deer and foxes that come to my garden.”

In 2014, Antonio Banderas’ marriage with his ex-wife Melanie Griffith ended after 18 years.

We’re glad to hear that Antonio Banderas is ok!

