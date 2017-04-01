Annabelle’s Creation Teased in New Poster

WATCH: Annabelle: Creation Trailer Teaser

Before the trailer arrives, you can get yet another freaky-fun tease of the horror to come, thanks to a new Annabelle: Creation poster, which you can check out in the Image Gallery Above!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Who knew that when we all saw the milestone that was James Wan’s The Conjuring that it would spawn not one, but two (and counting…) films about that creepy little possessed doll, Annabelle – who wasn’t even a main character in the film! And yet, here we are…

The sequel to the 2014 Annabelle spinoff was recently revealed to be titled Annabelle: Creation – and horror fans everywhere are psyched for the brand new trailer dropping tomorrow (at the time of writing this), after a freaky first teaser was released today!

SYNOPSIS:The story centers on a dollmaker and his wife (24: Legacy’s Miranda Otto) whose daughter tragically dies. Twenty years later they decide to open their home to a nun (Narcos’ Stephanie Sigman) and several girls from a shuttered orphanage. When the dollmaker’s possessed creation Annabelle sets her sights on the children, it turns their shelter into a storm of horror.

Annabelle: Creation will be in theaters on August 11, 2017 – but check back for the trailer tomorrow!