Angelina Jolie Returns To Public Eye For First Time Since Split

Angelina Jolie has been keeping a low profile since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt amidst a highly-publicized custody battle, but the turmoil in her personal life is not silencing her when it comes to the causes she supports.

The actress released a video in support of a policy regarding children put into effect by the International Criminal Court, E! News reports.

The video, which many fans captured and posted to Twitter, features Jolie staring into the camera in a subdued but sharp black outfit.

“Successful prosecution and new legal benchmark, whether at the ICC or elsewhere is part of the long and vital generational effort,” she said. “That is the light in which I believe the court’s new policy on children should be seen.”

“I particularly welcome the commitment to include charges for crimes against children wherever the evidence permits as part of a more systematic approach,” the mother of six continued. “I congratulate the office of the chief prosecutor, and all those working on the policy.”

The ICC tweeted about her video saying, “#AngelinaJolie welcomes #OTP policy: Mankind owes to #children. We know we aren’t giving the best to children. #ICCProsecutor4Children #ICC”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com