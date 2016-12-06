Angelina Jolie Has A Plan For Post Brad Pitt Life, Source Says

Angelina Jolie has reportedly been strategically planning for life after her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent star wants to relocate to London along with the six children, and lock down a “top position in the United Nations,” according to what sources close to the couple told TMZ.

The 41-year-old actress has apparently been waiting for the opportune moment to ditch her estranged husband Brad Pitt. In order to take on her dream job, and keep all six kids; Angelina knew that she would have to put Brad Pitt’s right to joint custody “in jeopardy.”

Earlier this year, Angelina informed the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services that Brad got into a physical altercation with their son Maddox while on the family’s private jet. She also claimed that he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol that made him a danger to the children.

Brad Pitt vehemently denied such claims that there was any form of physical abuse. He said that the incident was a normal father-son disagreement.

After the DCFS and FBI investigated further into the issue, both agencies concluded that there was no evidence of wrongdoing on Brad’s part.

Involving the DCFS was reportedly all part of Angelina’s plan, and was “orchestrated by 2 women she’s been relying on for advice for more than a year.” The two women are higher ups in the U.K. as one is a member of England’s House of Lords, and the other is in a government position.

Angelina’s consultants have convinced that she could possibly land the Secretary General of the U.N. position if all goes to plan.

She has been paying these women a large amount for their advice, and they have told her that if she moved to London then she would have a better shot at getting a job with the United Nations.

It should be noted that Jolie’s reps have denied any such plans to move to London. They maintain that she is primarily concerned about the well being of her kids, and wants to focus on family therapy.

On Monday, new details came to light about Brad and Angelina’s custody arrangement. While she has physical custody of the children, Brad has been granted monitored visits. However, “frequency and conditions of the therapeutic visitation shall be determined by Ian Russ, Ph.D.,” according to the legal documents Angelina filed.

What do you think about Angelina Jolie’s plans for life after her marriage with Brad Pitt?

[H/T TMZ]