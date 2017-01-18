Amy Schumer Reveals Alarming Stage Photo Teasing Her New Netflix Special

Amy Schumer shared a shocking photo on Instagram to promote her upcoming Netflix stand-up special. The 35-year-old comedienne was photographed lying face down on the stage with her arms outstretched as the audience was seen jumping out of their seats to look at her.

At first glance, the photo is alarming. However, after looking at the facial expressions of the audience members, it’s clear that the Trainwreck actress was lying down on the ground as part of a bit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I have a new special coming to @netflix march 7th! #theleatherspecial A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:18am PST

Schumer posted the snap on Instagram with the caption: “I have a new special coming to @netflix march 7th! #theleatherspecial.”

The actress also released a statement about the upcoming Netflix deal.

“Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special,” Schumer said. “Maybe now they will look at my ‘Stranger Things’ audition tape to play the demogorgon for Season 2.”

Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, gave a statement regarding the Amy Schumer special.

Sarandos said: “As a comedian, actress, writer, director, producer and best-selling author, Amy Schumer is a boundless threat and a one-of-a-kind talent. We couldn’t be more excited that she’s making Netflix her home for her next stand-up comedy special.”

While Schumer definitely has a new Netflix special, fans have recently speculated that her Emmy-winning show Inside Amy Schumer has been discontinued. The actress took to social media to shoot down the rumors.

“#InsideAmySchumer is not cancelled. @ComedyCentral has provided us with a wonderful home and we couldn’t be happier there. I am just touring,” she said in a series of tweets. “Doing stand-up and focusing on writing more for the next year at least. We are slated for a season 5 but not in the foreseeable future. I’m grateful @ComedyCentral is giving me this time to work on other projects. Now please grab my book #TheGirlWithTheLowerBackTattoo for now.”

Be sure to check out Amy Schumer’s Netflix special on March 7.

Are you excited to watch Amy Schumer’s upcoming Netflix special?

MORE Amy Schumer: Amy Schumer Is ‘Too Blessed To Be Stressed’ About Not Looking Like A Model | Jennifer Lawrence Wants Chris Pratt As Her Brother In Amy Schumer Comedy | Amy Schumer Buys Her Father’s Farm Back, Shares The News With An Adorable Home Video | Amy Schumer Finally Tells Us The Hilarious Story Of Getting Food Poisoning With Boyfriend Ben Hanisch | Amy Schumer Responds To Barbie Backlash With Simple, Effective Response

[H/T Instagram: Amy Schumer, CNN]