Amy Schumer No Longer Living In A Barbie World

A week after her latest Neftlix comedy special (titled “The Leather Special”) received poor reviews — which she has blamed on the alt-right, but probably has more to do with her being caught “borrowing” jokes from Dave Chapelle and Dave Atell — Amy Schumer has dropped out of Sony’s live-action Barbie movie.

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” Schumer said in a statement to Variety. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

According to Deadline, Schumer was going to “play a character who lives in Barbieland, among all of the various Barbie characters beloved by doll collectors (there are dolls covering over 180 careers). In a fish-out-of-water story reminiscent of films like Splash and Big, Schumer’s Barbie gets kicked out, basically because she’s not perfect enough, is a bit eccentric and doesn’t quite fit the mold. She then goes on an adventure in the real world and by the time she returns to Barbieland to save it, she has gained the realization that perfection comes on the inside, not the outside, and that the key to happiness is belief in oneself, free of the obligation to adhere to some unattainable standard of perfection.”

Sony issued their own statement about Schumer’s departure: “We respect and support Amy’s decision. We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon.”

Walter F. Parkes, Laurie MacDonald and Amy Pascal will produce. The initial script was penned by Hilary Winston but was getting a rewrite from Schumer and her sister, Kim Caramele.

Sony’s live-action Barbie movie is set to hit theaters on June 29, 2018.