Amy Schumer Shares Funny Video That Gives Truth To The Workout Struggle

Comedian Amy Schumer just doesn’t have an off switch, as we witnessed in a recent Instagram post from the star.
The Trainwreck actress showed herself getting a workout in while out with her team. One member of her team is lying on a sofa getting in some rest when Amy goes and invades her space and starts some ab workout.
The woman laughed then moved a bit so Amy had more space, but Amy being who she is moved closer and switched positions to wok on her derrière.
Amy captioned the hilarious workout pic, “Get a workout in wherever you are no matter who’s in the way #roadmanager.”
Check it out below:
Amy has been out promoting her latest film with Goldie Hawn titled Snatch. The movie is about a mother and daughter who become part of an unexpected adventure when a vacation goes wrong.
The film stars Schumer and Goldie Hawn along with Joan Cusack, Christopher Meloni, Ike Barinholtz, Óscar Jaenada, and Wanda Sykes.
Snatch is scheduled for a May 12, 2017.
[H/T Instagram, @amyschumer]