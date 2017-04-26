Amy Schumer Shares Funny Video That Gives Truth To The Workout Struggle

Comedian Amy Schumer just doesn’t have an off switch, as we witnessed in a recent Instagram post from the star.

The Trainwreck actress showed herself getting a workout in while out with her team. One member of her team is lying on a sofa getting in some rest when Amy goes and invades her space and starts some ab workout.

The woman laughed then moved a bit so Amy had more space, but Amy being who she is moved closer and switched positions to wok on her derrière.

Amy captioned the hilarious workout pic, “Get a workout in wherever you are no matter who’s in the way #roadmanager.”

Check it out below:

Get a workout in wherever you are no matter who’s in the way #roadmanager A post shared by @amyschumer on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

Amy has been out promoting her latest film with Goldie Hawn titled Snatch. The movie is about a mother and daughter who become part of an unexpected adventure when a vacation goes wrong.

The film stars Schumer and Goldie Hawn along with Joan Cusack, Christopher Meloni, Ike Barinholtz, Óscar Jaenada, and Wanda Sykes.

Snatch is scheduled for a May 12, 2017.

How bout this crew #SnatchedMovie🌴 A post shared by @amyschumer on Apr 21, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

