Amy Schumer Buys Her Father’s Farm Back, Shares The News With An Adorable Home Video

The comedian took to Instagram on Monday to share news that she bought her father Gordon Schumer’s farm back with an adorable home video of herself, E! News reports.

“Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me,” she wrote. “We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.”

She also shared a screenshot from her FaceTime call with her father telling him the great news. “Today I bought my fathers farm back,” she wrote.

Although her family was financially stable for many years, Schumer’s father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 12. Soon after, they went bankrupt and lost their farm.

