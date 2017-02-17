Amy Duggar Reveals Graphic Details About Her Father Abusing Her

Amy Duggar has opened up about the abuse she experienced in her childhood. In a new teaser for Friday’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Amy recalled graphic details of her own father abusing her.

“He picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling,” she said.

“My dad was like, ‘Amy, did you brush your teeth?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah daddy,’” she said. “And he was like, ‘No you didn’t.’ And he picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling. He was like, ‘You will brush your teeth.’”

“And I was scared sh*tless,” Amy said.

This is the first time that Amy has ever named her abuser, according to Daily Mail.

In the clip, Dr. Venus Nicolini says: “Amy’s coping mechanism is to pretend that everything is always happy in her world. It’s how she blocks out the trauma she faced in her childhood.”

Previously Amy has explained that her abuser, her father, was violent. She witnessed “things flown in the air” and has been called “every name in the book.”

“My father tried to run me over with a car,” she said. “It scared me half out of my mind.”

Despite all of these horrific events from her childhood, Amy has been able to overcome her anger and offer forgiveness to her father.

“It was a very heartfelt moment where I actually forgave that person who hurt me when I was younger,” she said. “So, it was a family member. I love that person very much and we’re better now. But I did need to heal from that.”

Amy isn’t the only one in the Duggar that has been abused. Several years ago the news broke that Josh Duggar sexually molested his sister Jessa Duggar and her other siblings.

“I feel like this should be a discussion people are having, even regularly,” Amy said. “I think that it shouldn’t be a taboo subject, that we should be bringing awareness to child sexual abuse and talking about this.”

Most recently, all new details have surfaced about Josh Duggar abusing his siblings and the latest reports claim that his wife, Anna Duggar, is likely going to leave him. Learn more here.

What are your thoughts about Amy Duggar revealing that her father was her abuser?

[H/T Daily Mail]