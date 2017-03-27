America’s Next Top Model Contestant Shot In Houston

America’s Next Top Model contestant Brandy Rusher was shot in Houston and is now in intensive care.

On Sunday night, the 32-year-old, who competed on the fourth season of the modeling competition series, was among four people who were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Law enforcement officials have explained that gunman approached the Haverstock Hill apartments around 6:30 p.m. in a white vehicle and got into an argument with one of the residents.

One of the men in the car got out of the vehicle and retrieved a semi-automatic rifle from the trunk of the car. He then began firing and got off 15 to 18 shots before fleeing the scene, according to Daily Mail.

There were two male victims that were killed in the shooting. One died at the scene, while another died in the hospital. Another four people were injured, including Brandy Rusher.

The suspects have not been arrested at this time.

According to the police and other community leaders, the apartment complex has been shrouded in violence.

Edward Buford, the senior pastor at Sunrise Community Church, said in an interview with KHOU: “I’m just frustrated at the fact that here it is again at Haverstock Apartments. There needs to be more focus on places like this. There needs to be more money for ministries that are willing to be here Monday through Saturday and not just on Sunday.”

The Harris County Deputy, Thomas Gillard, also made a statement to KTRK. Gillard said: “Haverstock Hills has been a project the Sheriff’s office had for several years now. We do have an office here, we do have deputies that work here overtime.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this horrific crime.

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ, KTRK, KHOU]