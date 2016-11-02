American Idol Finalist Now In Jail

American Idol finalist Curtis “C.J.” Harris is back in jail after skipping out on his court date last month.

Harris was ordered to be in court on October 27th to deal with his drug arrest, but according to Harris he mixed up his dates. After failing to show up to court, a warrant was put out for his arrest. Harris turned himself in, and is now back behind bars.

Harris was originally arrested for selling oxycodone and marijuana and faces three felony charges.

While he was out on bail before, this time he’s being held without bond until his hearing later this month.

