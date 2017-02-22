Amber Tamblyn Has Welcomed First Child With David Cross

The sisterhood is growing!

Amber Tamblyn, who is best known for her role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, has welcomed a baby girl with husband David Cross.

The actress shared the exciting news on Instagram with a video of the baby’s foot.

“David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale,” she wrote.

Looks like Blake Lively’s new baby will have a best friend for life! The two moms have been good friends since their days as co-stars.

