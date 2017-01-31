Amber Rose Turns Every Head In Hawaii With New Bikini Pics

Amber Rose turned heads and dropped jaws while on vacation in Hawaii in sizzling new bikini pics. The 33-year-old flaunted her curvy figure in on Tuesday while soaking up the sun in Honolulu.

Rose put her ample cleavage on full display in a blue and green floral two-piece swimsuit. She also showed off her voluptuous derriere while rocking racy thong bikini bottoms.

Check out the bikini pics here.

Hawaii ❤ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:13am PST

This past weekend, Rose shared a snap in the stunning bathing suit on social media. The businesswoman posted the pic on Instagram with the simple caption: “Hawaii.”

Noticeably absent from the exotic vacation was Rose’s new beau Val Chmerkovskiy, the brother of her Dancing With the Stars partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

According to Us Weekly sources that are close to the celebrity couple, Amber is “treating this as a long-term relationship. They’re definitely serious.”

Amber Rose reportedly has taken things to the next level and hung out with the Chmerkovskiy family.

“Amber flew to New York City to visit Val and has met some of his family and even spent time with the family,” the source said. “They have great chemistry and are really into each other.”

“Amber gets along with them,” an insider said. “Val likes that Amber’s super close to her family too.”

Earlier in January, Amber Rose dished on her Loveline show podcast about how things are going with Val.

“It’s been four months now and it’s awesome,” she said. “I love his family and everyone’s so great. He’s great.”

She also said: “Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”

Last week, Rose shared a picture on Instagram showing her laying a kiss on her boyfriend.

“NYC nights,” she captioned the pic.

NYC nights ✨🌟 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:40am PST

What was your reaction after seeing Amber Rose’s most recent bikini pics?

