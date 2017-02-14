Amber Rose Posts Tribute To Blac Chyna

On Monday evening, Amber Rose posted a tribute to her bestie Blac Chyna. The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of her with her Rob & Chyna star pal and used the caption to express how deep their bond of friendship is.

Rose captioned the photo: “We are always there for each other through thick and thin no matter what people say about us. We’re lovers, we’re fighters and we’re extremely strong women. Often misunderstood from the public but f*ck it if there’s any person in the world that understands me it’s her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

We are always there for each other through thick and thin no matter what people say about us. We’re lovers, we’re fighters and we’re extremely strong women. Often misunderstood from the public but fuck it if there’s any person in the world that understands me it’s her ❤ A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

The image was a selfie that Amber and Chyna took together. Rose put her famously busty figure on display in the snap as she and her 28-year-old BFF appeared to be enjoying each other’s company.

Amber’s touching post followed a lengthy message that she posted earlier on Monday to explain that widely publicizied kiss between her and her ex Wiz Khalifa. The former lovebirds were spotted locking lips at a Pre-Grammys party, but apparently there were no sparks flying between the two.

In an Instagram post, Amber spoke out about her kiss with Wiz and also used the opportunity to address her falling out with her most recent boyfriend Val Chermkovskiy.

Rose posted this note on Instagram: “Please allow me an opportunity to introduce my situation. I’m super sad and I would like to let my supporters know what’s going on in my life… Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian. We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together. And to the Awesome person I got to spend the past 5 montsh with (Val) and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously and we love each other’s families even more. So please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too. Nobody got dumped and nothing we do over here is malicious its just how life works sometimes.”

🙏🏽 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:42am PST

To keep up with Amber Rose, follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after reading Amber Rose’s tribute to Blac Chyna?

Up Next: Amber Rose Reveals New Details About Split With Val Chmerkovskiy | Amber Rose Caught Mid Kiss With Ex Wiz Khalifa at Pre-Grammy Event | Amber Rose Turns Every Head In Hawaii With New Bikini Pics

[H/T Instagram: Amber Rose]