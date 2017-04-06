Amber Rose Shares Saucy Selfie Video With Fans

Amber Rose unleashed a sexy new clip for all of her social media fans on Wednesday and nearly broke the Internet with her stunning good looks. The talk show host and model flaunted her plump pout and ample cleavage while on the set of Hip Hop Squares.

#hiphopsquares @vh1 😘 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

The 33-year-old shared the clip with the caption: “#hiphopsquares @vh1.”

The brief video shows Amber Rose showcasing her megawatt smile and blowing a kiss to the camera for all of her fans. She was wearing a spaghetti strap black top and her signature sunglasses as rap music blasted in the background.

The fashion mogul’s fans went completely bonkers after she posted the eye-catching video. The clip was viewed more than 490k times in less than a day and racked up over 69k likes from her adoring followers.

It’s clear to see from Amber Rose’s social media accounts that she is supremely confident in her own skin. During her Loveline With Amber Rose podcast this week, the mother of one dished on some rather peculiar advice that she gives to people who are in need of a body confidence boost.

“One of the main things I say to people who might feel unsure about their body, for a multitude of reasons… and this also works well with people who may feel they don’t have a standard or traditional body, someone who might be fat or disabled, there’s a whole breadth of people who might feel their bodies aren’t normative, I tell them one of the beautiful things is porn.”

She continued by saying: “If you go and watch the kind of porn that mirrors the kind of body you have or sexual interests you may have, it’s showing you that it is attractive or erotic to people. If it’s being produced, that means people are interested in it and to just watch these different bodies be turned on and aroused and having sex with people, it can really normalize that.”

Even though she is of mixed race, Amber Rose revealed that she has always felt black people were more “accepting.”

“I always felt like black people were more accepting to everyone even though America’s history probably taught them not to be. Every black person that I grew up with was very accepting, even the bars I used to go to that would have white guys that would come in and do karaoke but if you see a black guy going to an Irish bar, it’s a f—ing problem. It’s crazy.”

