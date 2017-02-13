Amber Rose Reveals New Details About Split With Val Chmerkovskiy

Amber Rose is a single woman again. The 33-year-old model took to Instagram to share a message with fans regarding her split with Val Chmerkovsiy.

In the message Rose shared Monday she confirmed that she and Chmerkovskiy had called it quits, but that she has no plans to get back with Wiz Khalifa, after the two shared a kiss over the weekend.

🙏🏽 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:42am PST

The model was seen on the red carpet with Wiz, where the pair posed closely and even shared a passionate kiss.

👀👀👀 #WizKhalifa x ex wife #AmberRose should just stop playing and get remarried 😏😏😏 Posted by @theoriginaldatvegasgyrl A photo posted by D.A.T Vegasgirls (@datvegasgirlsplus1) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:06pm PST

“Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives,” Rose wrote. “A kiss on the lips for a photo and a fun night out is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”

“And to the awesome person I got to spend the past five months with (Val),” Rose continued, confessing that the two, “broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still love each other’s families even more.”

“Please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too,” she concluded. “Nobody got dumped and nothing over here is malicious it’s just how life works sometimes.”

Although we are bummed to see Rose split with Chmerkovskiy, we are happy that she is handling the break-up maturely.

