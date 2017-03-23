Amber Rose Gets Lap Dance While Making It Rain In Strip Club Video

Amber Rose unleashed a nearly NSFW video on Instagram that showed her getting a lap dance while making it rain on the exotic dancers at a strip club.

Realist in the game @teyanataylor 🤑

The 33-year-old captioned the clip: “Realist in the game @teyanataylor.”

In the video, Amber Rose is seen wearing an extremely revealing white top that flaunts her ample cleavage. She is wearing his signature sunglasses while holding stacks of dollar bills. Standing behind the fashion mogul is her recording artist and actress pal Teyana Taylor, who has her arms draped around Rose’s neck.

The risqué footage shows Amber Rose getting treated to a double lap dance by two scantily-clad women. Their curvy derrieres are front and center in the shot, and Amber seems to be admiring their twerking abilities.

The jaw-dropping video has been insanely popular on Amber Rose’s Instagram account as the footage was viewed more than 947k times and received thousands of comments.

Before her rise to fame, Amber Rose was an exotic dancer, so it came as no surprise that earlier this year the How To Be A Bad B*tch author became the co-owner of a strip joint in Los Angeles called Ace of Diamonds. While accepting the Vanguard Award at the All Def Movie Awards in February, Rose announced spoke out about her gig as a club owner.

“I was a dancer, I was an exotic dancer, I was a stripper for a very long time. Best time of my life, by the way. I had the time of my life,” she said. “But do y’all know Ace of Diamonds? Well, I bought it. So this is to every girl out there, every stripper, ya’ll can one day be on stage with Russell Simmons, receiving an award.”

Amber Rose’s strip club video definitely wasn’t the first time in recent weeks that she has torched Instagram by showing off her hourglass shape. The mother of one dropped a video this month that showed her “redefining cleavage” in an outrageously sexy video in which she shows off a strapless drawstring bra. Check out the video here.

What was your reaction after watching Amber Rose’s strip club video?

