Amber Rose Goes Full See-Through For ‘Hoechella’

Celebrities descended on a small desert town in southern California over the weekend to see some of today’s hottest musicians perform at Coachella. The only thing hotter this past weekend that the musicians is the climate, as the desert heat weighs heavily on everyone in the area. The intense temperatures force attendees to get creative about keeping cool, and as Amber Rose showed her social media followers, displaying a well-ventilated dress.

For as many people flock to the music festival to enjoy the hottest bands and DJs, just as many people show up to be “seen,” wearing skimpy or outlandish outfits to make sure they’re noticed.

Rose even joked about his risque her outfit was, choosing to caption the photo “Hoechella.”

The above outfit is only one of may sightings of Rose over the weekend, as she was also seen enjoying an intimate ride on a scooter with New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr.

Rose had been dating a fellow star from the dancing competition show Dancing With the Stars up until February, when she split from Val Chmerkovskiy.

Ever since she became single, Rose has been surrounded in rumors of romantic relationships, without any concrete evidence that any of them are real.

Shortly after she separated from Chmerkovskiy, Rose was seen at a red carpet event with Wiz Khalifa, holding hands and even enjoying a kiss or two. The pair used to be an item and even have a child together, with their public appearance sparking talk that the two might rekindle their romance.

Both Rose and Khalifa assured that, although the two have deep feelings for one another, they are purely platonic feelings and will always share a deep connection because of the son they share.

