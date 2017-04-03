Amber Rose Goes Monochrome To Show Off Intense Cleavage

Thanks to the rise of Instagram, anyone who has access to a smartphone can become an artist, as its built-in filters can quickly recreate any number of effects that once only professional photographers had access to. With the social media service becoming one of the most used on a daily basis, third-party developers have created applications that allow you to tweak any photo you want to get your desired look. No matter how sophisticated this technology gets, Amber Rose has shown that sometimes all you need is to show off your cleavage and make the photo black-and-white to break up the monotony of your feed.

Sexy, flirty eyes so easy with dot dot dot from @flirtcosmetics. LAST DAY to get 20% Off this dual eyeliner and dotting tool in one. Use Code: DOT20 at check out. #flashyourflirt #AmberRoseXFlirt #FlirtAmbassador A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to promote a brand of makeup, but if you weren’t following her social media account to get advice on cosmetics, Rose could appeal to your interests with the outfit that she spilled out of.

Rose had a rough start to 2017 as she ended her relationship with former Dancing With the Stars co-star Val Chmerkovskiy. The relationship might have lasted only a few months, but both were very public about it on social media, as well as with their break-up. To cope with the ending of the relationship, Rose went under the tattoo gun to get a massive tribute to the “Hollywood” sign on her forearm.

Since the split, Rose is more often spotted posing alongside her close friend Blac Chyna than any other man, despite rumors that she might have started seeing her former partner Wiz Khalifa in her singledom. Both Rose and Khalifa have confirmed that there’s nothing more going on than a close friendship, and since they have a child together, the two will always be integral to one another’s lives.

Her pal Chyna, on the other hand, has no definite response to all the rumors about the status of her relationship with Rob Kardashian, as she was recently spotted sitting on his lap and giving him a kiss on Snapchat, despite the two being in a custody battle over their daughter Dream.

