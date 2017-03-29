Both Amber Rose And Blac Chyna Stun In Skintight Outfits

Blac Chyna and her bestie Amber Rose took over Instagram on Tuesday with an all-new photo of the two of them spending an evening out on the town together. The 28-year-old Rob & Chyna star and her 33-year-old fashion mogul pal flashed their megawatt smiles while taking a stroll down the street, and their fans went absolutely crazy over the shared snap.

Stuntin’ in @fashionnova 💋 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 28, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Blac Chyna captioned the snap: “Stuntin’ in @fashionnova.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The showstopping image shows Blac Chyna and Amber Rose walking the streets hand-in-hand with their entourage following closely behind. Blac Chyna was wearing a vibrant yellow crop-top sweater that flaunted her tatted and toned torso. The mother of two sported a pair of high-waisted white pants that showcased her hourglass shape and flared out at the bottom over top of her shoes. Chyna’s long locks were parted down the middle and in the same bright shade of blond that her BFF Amber is notorious for rocking.

Amber Rose looked equally as stunning in a skintight pink minidress that put her ample cleavage on full display. The sleeveless dress exposed Amber’s heavily tatted arms and her sun-kissed skin. She completed her look with a pair of chic, reflective sunglasses and strappy heels.

The photo was a massive hit with Blac Chyna’s followers as her adoring fans showered the post with more than 297k likes as well as thousands of comments.

This isn’t the first time in recent days that Blac Chyna and Amber Rose have commemorated their time together with a social media pic together. Two weeks ago, Rob Kardashian’s former fiancé spent a day poolside with Amber, and the two put on a cleavage-filled display in sexy swimsuits.

Chyna captioned the snap: “Sunday funday at Muva house.”

Sunday funday at Muva house A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Be sure to keep up with Blac Chyna by following her on Instagram here, and Amber Rose here.

What do you think of Blac Chyna and Amber Rose’s skintight outfits in this pic?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Blac Chyna]