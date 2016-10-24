Amber Rose and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Val Chmerkovskiy Were Seen Getting Friendly at Her Birthday Party

HBD MUVA 😘🌹 A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Oct 23, 2016 at 8:36pm PDT

Is there a new Dancing with the Stars relationship forming?

Amber Rose celebrated her 33rd birthday last week with a pool party surrounded by her close friends, including DWTS partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 36, and his brother Val, 30.

The budding relationship is of course not between former partners, but between Val and Amber, a source told PEOPLE.

“They met through Maks and really like each other,” the source reveals. “It’s very new, but it’s going well.” However, a source close to Val believes they are “just friends.”

The two shared photos of each other on Instagram at the birthday party with adorable captions.

Ukrainian Hottie @iamvalc 😍 📸 cred @iamkevinwong A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 23, 2016 at 10:51pm PDT

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.