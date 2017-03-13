Amber Rose And Blac Chyna Hit The Pool With Ample Cleavage

It’s always nice to find out when celebrities are close friends in real life. Turns out, Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are two celebs who get together to hang out at super sexy pool parties, and that’s something we all benefit from.

Pool day at Muva’s House 😜 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Looking as hot as ever, the ladies pose for the camera in their stylish bathing suits. Amber rocks a tight red one-piece that hugs her famous curves in all the right places but also barely contains her chest. Meanwhile, Chyna slays in a black & white two-piece number that reveals some of her tummy and a whole lot of underboob.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blac Chyna especially deserves some credit here because she just had a baby, 4-month-old Dream with estranged partner Rob Kardashian, back in November and in just that short amount of time her body is looking absolutely fierce.

Kissed A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

The ladies have a pretty interesting little “6 degrees of separation,” if you will. Amber famously dated Kanye West, who is now married to Kim Kardashian, who is the sister of Rob Kardashian, Cyna’s aforementioned on-again-off-again fiancé.

They also have another thing in common, as well. Both of them have children with famous rappers. Chyna has 4-year-old King Cairo Stevenson with Tyga, who now dates Rob Kardashian’s little sister Kylie. Amber, on the other hand, has 4-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with nine-time Grammy Award-nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa.

More News:

[H/T: Instagram / Amber Rose]