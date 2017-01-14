Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Officially Divorced

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are finally divorced. Their long and rocky divorce proceedings finally came to an end on Friday the 13th. However, to get to this miraculous point, the judge had to call a ceasefire on the couple, otherwise, things could have gone on much longer.

Since the two decided to end their 15-month marriage back in May, The Rum Diary co-stars couldn’t stop fighting back and forth to get the divorce finally settled. Now, however, it has finally come to an end.

“It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it.In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over,’ ” said Heard’s attorney, Peirce O’Donnell.

To move the proceeding along, the judge denied Depp’s request to impose a $100,000 sanction on Heard. Depp claims that Heard was the one holding up the proceedings, hence why he wanted her to pay. He claims that Heard wanted to use the divorce to extend her time in the spotlight.

This allegation came after Heard accused Depp of not making his settlement payment, so was he allowing her to gather her things from their homes.

“Johnny has not lived up to his obligation to me under the [settlement], including payments, allowing me to retrieve my personal property, transferring title of a vehicle to me and meeting regarding division of the furniture and furnishings in the residential units we occupied,” Heard wrote in her documents.

Needless to say, the judge put all of this to a stop. First, he told both parties that they would both pay their own legal fees, and that Depp would pay his settlement. Then, the judge officially divorced the actors. At least that massive public divorce is over – now there is just the case of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

