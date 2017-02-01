Amanda Nunes Issues Apology To Ronda Rousey For Brutal Tweet

Amanda Nunes has officially issued an apology to Ronda Rousey for that brutal, taunting tweet following their fight at UFC 207. The MMA superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to offer some kinds words to the Entourage actress.

The photo shows Nunes and Ronda Rousey embracing immediately after their brief fight on December 30 at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nunes’ note read, “Let me take a moment to explain myself. I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do.

The 28-year-old continued by saying: “I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women.”

The tweet that Nunes was referencing was a photoshopped pic that showed Nunes pushing around Rousey in a stroller. At the time, the photo added insult to injury and was poorly received by many of Rousey’s fans.

Just this week, UFC president Dana White spoke out about Ronda Rousey’s future in the octagon. Check out what Dana white said here.

What are your thoughts about Amanda Nunes’ apology to Ronda Rousey?

Up Next: Dana White Predicts Ronda Rousey’s Fighting Future | Ronda Rousey Spotted At Standing Rock Supporting Protestors | Ronda Rousey Spotted At Las Vegas Gun Store, Applies For Concealed Permit | Ronda Rousey’s Corner Reacting To Knockout By Amanda Nunes Video Footage Released | Ronda Rousey Pictured For The First Time While Discovering Her House Was Vandalized | Ronda Rousey Reveals New Statement On Instagram, Former Rival Leaves Highly Unexpected Comment | Ronda Rousey Vows To Rebuild Her Life After Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’

[H/T Bro Bible]