‘All That’ Star Reveals New Pregnancy Details

Former All That cast member Kel Mitchell has revealed that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl later this year.

“My beautiful Wife @therealasialee and I are having a little girl!!,” he said on a Instagram. “We cant wait to meet her!! Thank you to all the friends and family that came to celebrate with us on saturday! You all rock! Thank you Jesus for blessing us with a sweet baby girl.”

Mitchell and his wife, rapper Asia Lee, announced they were pregnant back in February and held a gender reveal party on Monday.

The couple revealed the gender by setting off two smoke bombs that emitted pink smoke.

“Shouts out to the FamBam & Homies that Came We will never forget that moment!” Lee posted after the reveal.

#Preggers & #DaddytoBe #TeamPink Shouts out to the FamBam & Homies that Came We will never forget that moment! Thank you! #DaddyslittleGirl #MommyslittleBaby A post shared by Asia Lee (@therealasialee) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Mitchell was a beloved child star while a cast member on All That. His popularity led he and Kenan Thompson (who’s now on Saturday Night Live) to have their own spin-off show entitled Kenan & Kel. The duo also starred in the cult classic Good Burger, which was a spin-off of one their most popular All That sketches.

Mitchell has stayed active in the acting world since his Nickelodeon heyday. He’s had numerous voice roles on children’s television on programs like Clifford the Big Red Dog, Wild Grinders and VeggieTales in the House, among many others.

He also performs stand-up comedy in clubs across the country.

He married Lee in January 2012, with the upcoming baby girl being their first child together.

