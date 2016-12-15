All Kylie Jenner Want’s For Christmas Is Time With Tyga

It looks like Christmas has come early for Kylie Jenner. The model and reality star posted a photo of herself snuggling with her boyfriend Tyga under the Christmas tree.

“All I want for Christmas is you…” she captioned the photo on her Instagram page.

Videos by PopCulture.com

All I want for Christmas is you .. ❄️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:51pm PST

The two seemed quite content hanging out under the frosted and decorated Christmas tree in Jenner’s house. Of course, they weren’t the only presents under the tree. Jenner also took the opportunity to show off a few of her other holiday decorations including beautifully wrapped presents, garland, and even an Elf on the Shelf by her family photos.

The couple spent some time with Tyga’s son, King Cairo – who’s mother happens to be Jenner’s future sister-in-law Blac Chyna. The little family was busy playing with mechanical reindeer by a nice and cozy fire. King even gave the reindeer a kiss. Eventually, the three of them sat down for a movie in Jenner’s comfy theater.

Even though the holidays are fast approaching, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been keeping busy. Not only did she recently come back from a trip with Tyga and her sister, Kendall Jenner, to Miami, but she also recently opened a pop-up shop in a California mall. What’s more, the reality star just launched her 2017 calendar. She previewed the January photo on her Instagram.

Just because the holiday is here, doesn’t mean his Kar-Jenner clan member is going to stop.

More: Kylie Jenner Has Donned Her Nude Bodysuit, Kylie Jenner Spends Some Quality Time With Dream Kardashian, Kylie Jenner’s New Bikini Outfit Is Out Of This World

[H/T Daily Mail]

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!