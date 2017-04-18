New Alien: Covenant Trailer Debuts First Full Look At Xenomorph In Action

The next chapter of the Alien saga is set to return the franchise to its terrifying roots. Alien: Covenant, directed by Ridley Scott, will aim to scare audiences out of their seats when released this summer.

The second full-length trailer for the film debuted today, and it made good on that promise to bring the scares.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The biggest take-away here? The fans were given the first full look at the Xenomorph in Covenant.

While the previous trailers showed some more cryptic images of the alien, and a look at a young Xenomorph, the villain in this trailer is a total monster.

There are plenty of different shots of the alien throughout the footage, but the best – and scariest – look comes towards the very end. A fully-grown Xenomorph is tearing apart a helicopter, and it proves why it’s such a dangerous opponent.

Watch the trailer above to catch the Xenomorph in action!

Alien: Covenant currently has a 3.6 out of 5 ComicBook.com anticipation rating. ranking it 28th on the list of upcoming movies most anticipated by ComicBook.com readers. Let us know how excited you are for the film by giving it your own anticipation rating below.

More Alien: James Cameron Not Impressed By Modern Franchise / Alien 5 Chances Are Slim / All Of The Alien Movies Ranked

In Alien: Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

Alien: Covenant opens in theaters on May 19, 2017.

[Embed id=53860]Alien: Covenant[/Embed]