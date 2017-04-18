Ridley Scott Reveals Name Of Next Alien Film After Covenant

Ridley Scott doesn’t seem to know when to keep his mouth shut. We’re not mad at him, though, because the chatterbox probably just let slip the name of the next film in the Alien saga.

While speaking alongside Katherine Waterston to Fandango about the forthcoming Alien: Covenant—currently the 7th Most Anticipated Film on ComicBook.com— Scott unleashed a few key details that makes it seem he’s trying to outdo James Cameron in his Avatar ambitions.

During the discussion with Fandango, they asked about Scott’s desire to make more films in the franchise after Covenant and where they specifically would fall in the timeline.

Scott wasn’t keen on being coy, especially with the next film already written and said “there will be another one before we kind of literally and logically, clockwise, back into the rear back head of Alien.”

Then Fandango says he begins unleashing this bomb before being cut off by Waterston:

We asked Scott what the timeline looked like — would it be Prometheus, Covenant and then this next movie before we arrive at the events of the original Alien. That’s when the answer became a bit foggy as it appears he slips in the title for another movie we haven’t seen yet and positions it between Prometheus and Covenant.

“It will go Prometheus, Awakening, Covenant.. fairly integral where this colonization ship is on the way…”

Waterston cut in again to stop Scott from spoiling any more information. “You’re giving away too much!” she screamed. “But yes, there will be more after this. I think that was the question.”

To which Scott replied, “If this is successful, and then the next one, and then there will definitely be three more.”

Well, that’s certainly a lot to chew on. We already knew he was planning to make at least another followup to Covenant—maybe even two. But a third movie? That will be FIVE prequels to the original Alien movie before things kick off with the proper Ripley saga! At this rate, we’ll NEVER get Neil Blomkamp’s planned Alien 3/5 sequel!

That’s to say, we won’t really mind if Alien: Covenant ends up being good. It’ll be nice to see what Michael Fassbender’s manipulative android David’s been getting up to after all of this time.\

Are you excited for the next film in the Alien franchise, the third one to be directed by Scott himself? Let us know with your vote in the Anticipation Rankings!

In Alien: Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

