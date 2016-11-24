Alien: Covenant Gets First Poster And New Release Date

There is an enormous amount of anticipation leading up to the release of Ridley Scott’s next chapter in the Alien saga, Alien: Covenant.

Now, fans have learned that they won’t have to wait quite as long.

Videos by PopCulture.com

20th Century Fox has released the first poster for the film, and the terrifying image is nearly overshadowed by a shocking announcement regarding the release date.

Instead of the original October 2017 release, or the ammended August 2017 date, the film will arrive on May 19, 2017. That’s right, Covenant is debuting a full three months early.

This is exciting news, but let’s not forget the incredible poster Fox released along with it.

The dark poster features a large, shadowed image of a Xenomorph, looming in the center. The fear of the original monsters is captured in the image, and it reminds fans that Covenant will be filled with plenty of scares.

The creepiest part of the poster isn’t the image, but the ominous message featured at the top. One small word describes every feeling veiwers should have while watching this movie:

“Run.”

Alien: Covenant is the second installment of Ridley Scott’s three-part prequel series, leading up to his 1979 sci-fi/horror classic, Alien. The film follows the events of Prometheus, and sees a crew discover a planet with only one inhabitant – the “synthetic” played by Michael Fassbender.

Scott will be directing the film, and it boasts a talented cast. Fassbender is joined by Noomi Rapace, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Carmen Ejogo, Billy Crudup and Amy Seimetz.