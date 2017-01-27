Alicia Keys Strips Down To Her Birthday Suit To Celebrate Turning 36

It looks like Alicia Keys is celebrating her birthday in the best possible way – a soothing bubble bath.

The, now, 36-year-old Grammy singer posted a video of herself on Instagram. She stripped down, popped a towel on her head, and slipped into the tub. All the while, Keys sang along to one of her new songs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s what’s up #NewSong #NewVideoAlert #BrithdaySong! #Gratitude! Feeling so grateful today!” Keys captioned her Instagram video.

🛀🏾🍷🎁 That’s what’s up #NewSong #NewVideoAlert #BirthdaySong! 🚨🚨 👉🏽#gratitude! Feeling so grateful today! #LinkInBio A video posted by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

The beloved songstress not only got a plethora of “Happy Birthday” messages from her fans and friends on social media but her husband, music producer Swizz Beatz, posted a particularly touching tribute to his talented wife.

“I wish you many more days of shining your greatness,” he captioned a beautiful shot of Keys.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎁🎁🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉🎊🎁🎉🎊🎊🎁🎉🎊🎁🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎁🎉🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🎁🎉🎉🎁🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉🎁🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉 I wish you many more days of shining in your greatness 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑#happybirthdayaliciakeys #happybirthdayAlicia #happybirthdaygoddess 🎊🎉🎊🎉❤ A photo posted by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:15am PST

He also posted a gorgeous collage of black and white photos with the simple caption, “Happy Keys Day.”

Happy Keys Day 🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑 #happybirthdayaliciakeys 🎁🎁🎉🎁🎉🎁🎉🎁🎉🎊🎊🎊🎁🎁🎉🎁🎉👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 A photo posted by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:32am PST

Keys is determined to help boost women’s confidence through her “no makeup” movement. The star has shunned makeup for a while now, all while still appearing in public and on television. She recently coached a team on The Voice during season 11. Though her team didn’t win, she did help make history in the show by being starring on the show alongside another female coach, which hadn’t been done in the previous 11 seasons.

Keys has always been outspoken about equality and self-confidence. She participated and spoke at the recent Women’s March on Washington, where she helped inspire young girls across the country.

Next: ‘The Voice’ Season 11 Winner Revealed | Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Wishes His Wife ‘Happy Birthday’ In The Best Way Possible | Conspiracy Fans Think Elvis Is Still Alive And Visited Graceland On His 82nd Birthday