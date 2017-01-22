Alec Baldwin Posts Tweet That Asks Us All To Pause And Reflect

One of the biggest voices in Hollywood that has been speaking out against Donald Trump has been Alec Baldwin, who, ironically, has made the biggest impact by pretending to be Trump on frequent Saturday Night Live appearances. The day after Trump’s inauguration, the actor took to Twitter to remind people that, although comedy is important, no one should lose sight of what’s really at stake.

All of the jokes/parody/comedy aside,

let’s stop for a moment to take a full account of where we are. This country is lost. It’s in trouble. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 20, 2017

Saturday Night Live has a long reputation of mocking politicians on both sides of the party line, but what has made Baldwin’s impersonation of Trump so effective is that he often doesn’t need to embellish actual quotes or mannerisms to give the sketch comedy show a cartoonish character.

Baldwin’s mockery of Trump doesn’t end at impersonating him on SNL, as he often takes to social media to further antagonize Trump. The jokes and humor might help create a sense of community and levity in frustrating political times, but Baldwin broke character to share the downtrodden message.

Despite the cynicism in the tweet, Baldwin followed his reality-check with a series of retweets about protests to show his followers what people around the world can do if they feel like there’s nothing they can do to change things.

