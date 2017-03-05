Adele Drops Huge Bombshell About Her Relationship

During the 2017 Grammys last month, the singer thanked her “husband” during one of her acceptance speeches, referring to her longtime love Simon Konecki, E! News reports. This fueled speculation that the couple, who shares 4-year-old son Angelo, secretly got married.

UP NEXT: Celebrities React To Adele’s Stunning George Michael Tribute

Videos by PopCulture.com

It turns out they did! During her concert in Brisbane, Australia this weekend, Adele confirmed her relationship status. While she was introducing her song “Someone Like You,” she made comments about that feeling you get when you first fall in love.

“I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record, because as bad as a breakup can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth and I am addicted to that feeling,” she said. “Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”

The happy couple has been together for over five years.

MORE NEWS:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com