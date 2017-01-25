Abby Lee Miller On The Verge Of Breakdown During ‘Dance Moms’ Season Teaser

Whether you’re a fan of Dance Moms or not, everyone knows that Abby Lee Miller is a difficult person to deal with. Lately, it seems that her inability to get along with others has put her in a horrible legal situation. What’s more, the dance instructor will have to face the consequences while working on her TLC reality show.

During the latest preview of the Dance Moms newest season, Miller seems to be struggling with not only her present legal situation, but a bit too much of her past coming back to bite her in the butt. As you might expect from someone who has made her living in yelling when things don’t go her way, it seems that Miller might be on her way to a breakdown.

“I think she’s just on the verge of a breakdown,” one parent is heard saying during the preview. “You can’t run from your mistakes, Abby.”

Back in June 2016, Miller pleads guilty to concealing bankruptcy assets and to not reporting an international monetary transaction. The charges against her are pretty severe and will certainly result in jail time for the realityTV star. However, her legal team is hoping to get her a reduced sentence.

“Ms. miller was overwhelmed and under-equipped, and this led to her failure to respect the bankruptcy process,” her legal team said in one last plea to help Miller. “Her engagement of lawyers, accountants, and other professionals was haphazard, episodic, and at times, counter-productive.”

Needless to say, Miller has a lot on her plate. Of course, her plate also includes her dance team, who will be preparing for Nationals in Pittsburgh during this upcoming season.

In the end, the sentencing for Miller’s case has yet to happen, but it is likely the the Dance Moms star will face some sort of jail time, even if it is just a reduced sentence.

[H/T E News]