Abby Lee Miller Breaks Silence About Bankruptcy Fraud Charges

Reality star Abby Lee Miller is facing jail time due to recent bankruptcy fraud charges, and she’s finally ready to face her mistakes head on.

As People reports he former Dance Moms star attempted to hide $775,000 in income, which primarily came from the aforementioned reality show and the spin-off program Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. She’s accused of setting up hidden bank accounts and having friends hold cash totaling $120,000 in plastic bags for her.

She’s facing up to two and half years in prison for the offenses, with her sentence will be ruled on by a federal judge on May 8.

In an interview with People, Miller opened up about the charges and seemed ready to face justice.

“I made mistakes and I trusted people, but ultimately I have to take responsibility,” she said. “I have to take the blame. I have to take the punishment.”

She goes on to blame the miscalculations on her lack of experience with money and others who had access to her accounts.

“I went from being a dance teacher from Pittsburgh who never ran a family business, who never did the books, who never wrote the checks out,” Miller said. When [my dad] died, I had these temporary people in there, now we’re finding out that money was going right and left, and I didn’t know that,”

In the meantime, Miller is trying to distract herself my staying occupied, as her bustling social media feed shows.

“If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry.”

