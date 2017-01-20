Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend Olivia Munn Likely the Reason for Family Feud, Reports Say

The reported feud between NFL player Aaron Rodgers and the rest of his immediate family has been coming to light over recent days, with the athlete’s father, Ed Rodgers, revealing that his family’s relationship with his son was “complicated,” among other things.

Aaron has reportedly not spoken to Ed, his mother, Darla, and brothers Jordan and Luke since 2014, shortly after he began dating actress Olivia Munn. A new report from Us Weekly alleges that the actress is a major reason for the feud, causing Aaron to distance himself from his family.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source said. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

The drama came to light on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, when Jordan Rodgers told his now-fiancee JoJo Fletcher about the tension between Aaron and his family. Ed Rodgers recently spoke out about the feud to the New York Times, sparking a wave of curiosity that reportedly angered Aaron and Munn.

“[They] don’t want this public,” a source previously told Us Weekly after the Times article. The source also confirmed that the family’s two-year rift is “over the actress.”

“JoJo still has not met Aaron Rodgers, which is crazy,” the first source confirmed.

“Obviously Jordan hates the tension with his brother Aaron,” a third source said. “But the thing is nobody knows what really happened – Olivia, money, fame, all of it?”

This story first appeared at Womanista.