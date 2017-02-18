Aaron Carter Attacked On Stage After Making Racist Joke About Opening Act

Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys Nick Carter, was recently attacked on stage Friday after he made a racial comment about his opening act in Bradley, Illinois. The 29-year-old pop singer was performing at the Looney Bin when a member of the opening act, a group named ILL State was goofing around, grabbing people’s cellphones and shooting video while Aaron tried to perform.

According to reports, Carter asked security to remove the musician, who was Hispanic, from the bar and shouted, “Bye, Felipe,” which is a play on the popular “Bye, Felicia” meme.

The man was dragged out of the club but returned some time later and attacked Carter on stage. He reportedly damaged a computer and a speaker as the fight ensued.

Reports say Aaron was left bloody and was transported to a nearby hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

A video was captured by an audience member showing the musician attacking Carter. The video is chaotic and shows the musician charging the stage and physically harming Aaron. He is then pushed off stage by the club’s security or Aaron’s entourage.

The video was put on YouTube by ILL State with the description:

“Last night, after a successful collaboration between Ill State and The Strips at a a show where Aaron Carter was performing in Bradley, Illinois, a fight broke out due to a racist comment from Aaron Carter. While Carter was performing, one of the Ill State members was in the crowd at the front of the stage enjoying the show. As he was conversing with friends Carter decided to comment on the lack of attention to him. Carter continued with a cocky attitude and continued it by telling him to leave and saying, “Bye Felipe”. Carter’s disrespectful and racist comment caused an up roar. Watch for yourself.”

Carter took to social media Saturday to reassure fans he was doing ok. He wrote, “Everything is good for right now, police are investigating.”

Everything is good for right now, police are investigating. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017

He also tweeted that even after the incident people are still threatening to harm him. “Even after all that happened people are still threatening to get into physical altercations w me, very sad,” Aaron tweeted.

Even after all that happened people are still threatening to get into physical altercations w me, very sad. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017

