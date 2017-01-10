A Woman Shot A Louisiana Wildlife Agent Five Times During Traffic Stop

31-year-old Amethyst Baird has been charged with attempted murder after shooting 25-year-old Tyler Wheeler during a traffic stop at 2:00 AM on Saturday morning. Baird shot the Louisiana wildlife agent five times, including once in the temple.

2 arrested after wildlife agent shot during traffic stophttps://t.co/TU37HRc9fU via @MailOnline — Nora Joyce-Green (@NoraJoyce) January 8, 2017

In addition to being shot in the temple, Wheeler was also shot in the jaw, so when he arrived at the hospital, doctors’ concerns were that he may have sustained life-changing brain injuries. Luckily, Wheeler’s father Darren said that his son is recovering from the terrible incident and his doctors feel “very positive” about his condition, noting the his son has good motion and his brain swelling has gone down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: ‘Survivor’ Stars John Fincher And Parvati Shallow Are Engaged!

According to a statement released by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, “Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler is listed in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit of the LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center after being shot in the line of duty.”

Baird is being held at Quachita Correctional Center and faces charges of one count of attempted first-degree murder.

34-year-old Jeremy Gullette was also arrested in connection to the incident and faces charges of beings an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson said in a press release, “I am very proud of the hard work and persistence of investigators to quickly identify and arrest these suspects,” adding, “We continue to pray for Agent Wheeler as he recovers from this senseless assault.”

Darren’s most recent update came in the form of a Facebook post in which he said his son’s vitals “are still good and stable. He is still following commands when asked every hour.”

MORE NEWS: This Girl Posted A Selfie, And The Internet Hopped On One Disgusting Thing She Never Saw Coming / Charles Manson Finally Healthy Enough To Go Under The Knife

[H/T Daily Mail]