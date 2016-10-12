A Sexy Ken Bone Halloween Costume Now Exists

The man responsible for igniting a social media craze and sparking a million memes after Sunday’s presidential debate, Ken Bone, has inspired an all-new Halloween costume in his likeness.

The costume makers at Yandy decided to cash in on the trend with the sexy costume inspired by the 34-year-old Internet sensation.

Sexy Ken Bone is a risqué take on the classy, bespectacled gentleman wearing the red sweater. The images from Yandy look like the sorority girl version of the Ken Bone outfit as it is complete with a red sweater crop top, a fake mustache, blue high-waisted pants, a white cropped undershirt, glasses, and even comes with a microphone.

The outfit costs $100. However, unfortunately at the moment the costume has already sold out!

On Tuesday, Yandy began taking pre-orders for the humorous outfit. Reps for the brand told People, the initial run of the Ken Bone costume sold out “within four hours.”

“It was clear before the debate had even ended who the real star was that night,” Chad Hortsman, the Yandy.com Founder and CEO said in a statement. “The Ken Bone phenomenon has only picked up speed since, and we knew right away that a sexy costume version would be in huge demand this Halloween season.”

Not only has the Sexy Ken Bone costume sold out on Yandy, but also the actual red Izod sweater has sold out on Amazon. If you can’t seem to get your hands on a similar red sweater or the sexy Ken Bone outfit, you can always go in an olive colored suit, which is what Bone initially intended to wear before splitting his pants while getting into the seat of his car on the way to the debate.

If the costume wasn’t sold out, would you want to dress up for Halloween as the Sexy Ken Bone?

