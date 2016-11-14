A New Kim Kardashian Robbery Theory Has Surfaced, And It Is A Doozy

A new theory has surfaced regarding the Kim Kardashian robbery and it might just be the most outrageous one to date. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star claimed that she was robbed at gunpoint at a hotel in Paris in October, many have speculated as to the validity of the story.

Princess Jasmine and her mini me!!!!! @robkardashian shared all the pics from our family Halloween on @kimkardashian’s app and KimKardashianWest.com #family #love #mybeauties A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Nov 11, 2016 at 6:57pm PST

Kim Kardashian has been keeping an uncharacteristically low profile on social media since the robbery. Some critics have hypothesized that the robbery and her absence from the public eye has been a ploy in order for the Selfish author to recover from a “butt reduction” surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After pictures from the Kardashian clan’s Halloween party were shared on the Internet, many noticed that difference in the reality star’s famous figure. Kim was dressed as Princess Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin, and she had a much slimmer build than the look that her followers are accustomed to seeing on social media.

Bishhhh… is it me or her ass got smaller ? After her jafar looking ass done hiding for weeks cause we all knew the story about her “robbery” was fake … in the time she was playing hide and seek maybe she got her ass done “again” A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀53k_____🚣🏽_______54k (@roastkardashians) on Nov 12, 2016 at 4:17am PST

Many users on social media have echoed the same sentiment as the Roast Kardashians Instagram account that Kim had a “butt reduction” surgery.

The “robbery” happened just in time for Kim to be able to heal from her butt reduction 😴 pic.twitter.com/clw52RVZYk — Tamantha 🐝 (@Tamantha_5) November 12, 2016

ANNNNNNND I’m sorry but Kim isn’t out of the public eye because of this robbery it’s because she’s recovering from all her new surgery — ‘R xx (@robynxix) November 12, 2016

Looking @ pics of Kim K on Halloween & realizing she probs faked a robbery to have an excuse to hide during recovery from her tummy tuck. — Karla Alejandra (@kcordovateran) November 14, 2016

It look like Kim K got that needed ass reduction — Link? (@mayaa_killahh) November 12, 2016

Khloe should get fake robbed too so she could go into hiding while she gets an ass reduction like Kim did — . (@vlbv_) November 13, 2016

So what a coincidence Kim kardashian went into hiding and now she reappeared with a super six pack and her ass is not botched anymore 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Freaking Monkey (@freakingmonkey5) November 14, 2016

Do you think there’s any credibility to this latest Kim Kardashian robbery theory?

MORE Kim Kardashian: Kim Kardashian’s Doctors Address Concerns Over Potential Third Pregnancy / Kim Kardashian’s Social Media Absence Could Cost Her A Ton Of Money / Kim Kardashian Shares Photos Of Her Kids On Halloween, First Photos Since Paris Robbery / Kim Kardashian Gets Personal And Reveals Her Struggles With Anxiety

[H/T Uproxx]