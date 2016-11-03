A Huge Netflix Update Could Be Coming, But There’s A Catch

Netflix is currently developing an awesome new feature that will allow their users to watch movies and shows without being connected to the Internet. However, the United States, the company’s biggest market, may not be the first territory to get the update.

Chief Content Officer for Netflix, Ted Sarandos, explained how an offline mode could have wide appeal for subscribers, especially in the areas that don’t have high internet speeds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have talked a lot about this over the years and our belief is that broadband and Wi-Fi become more and more ubiquitous, available in more and more places that you are, more and more minutes of the day,” Sarandos said during an interview with CNBC.

Earlier in 2016, Netflix launched in 130 new countries at once. The world’s largest streaming service is now available in a total of 190 different territories, according to CNBC. Because Netflix is now available in so many different countries, the company has to take into consideration that many places do not have the wi-fi capabilities that the United States has.

“Now as we’ve launched in more territories … They all have different levels of broadband speeds and Wi-Fi access,” Sarandos said. “So in those countries they have adapted their behaviors to be much more of a downloading culture. So in those emerging territories it starts to become a little more interesting. We still think for the developed world our thesis has been true but I think as we get into more and more (of the) undeveloped world and developing countries that we want to find alternatives for people to use Netflix easily.”

In 2016, Netflix plans on spending around $6 billion on content including over 1,000 hours of original material. The company believes that they can increase their worldwide appeal and international growth by creating local-language projects and making their own movies and shows.

“We are producing original shows in local languages … But I think it’s a local flavor for a global product. So I think what people really love universally is great storytelling and big production value. We see that in the way American films travel around the world. Our goal is not to export American television around the world, our goal is to export great storytelling from everywhere in the world, to everywhere else in the world,” Sarandos told CNBC.

What do you think about Netflix creating a feature that allows you to watch your favorite movies and television shows without needing an Internet connection?

[H/T CNBC]