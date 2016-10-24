A First Look Of Tobey Maguire After Divorce Has Emerged, And It Is Not Good

Tobey Maguire’s separation from wife Jennifer Meyers doesn’t seem to be sitting well with him. The Spider-Man actor was recently seen outside his home looking really shabby and in desperate need of a shave.

Maguire and Meyers had been married for nine years when they decided to split. The two have two kids together, Ruby, 9, and Otis, 7. When they split, the couple said that they had planned on raising their kids together with “love, respect and friendship.”

Well, it’s clear that Maguire didn’t have his kids visiting on Monday. This was the first time Maguire has been seen out in public since he announced his separation, and he didn’t look as put together as he normally does. Actually, he looked like he was sleep walking as he showed a few contractors around his yard. Perhaps he has decided to spruce up the house to help him move on.

Meyer, on the other hand, was recently seen out and about LA, but she seemed to be in a much better mood, and looked a lot more put together. See just how shabby Maguire was compared to Meyer here.

